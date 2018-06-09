Gardaí investigating after woman is killed in ride-on lawnmower incident

The woman, aged 57, was fatally imjured in the incident which occurred at Toureen, Rossmore, Co Tipperary at approximately 6.30pm on Friday evening.

Gardaí say she lost her life when the ride-on lawnmower she was driving collided with a ditch.

Her body has been removed to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel where a post mortem examination will take place.