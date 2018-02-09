Gardaí investigating after woman (40s) claims she was 'dragged into lane and attacked'

A woman in her 40s claims she was dragged into a lane at Henry Place and attacked by a man.

An eye witness told Independent.ie they heard a woman shouting "help" as they were passing by.

"Just as we got to the lane we saw a struggle going on down on the ground. The guy was on top of her and had his hand over her mouth.

"He was pulling at her trousers and when we got there, he ran away. Then the guards came. I'm still in a state of shock."