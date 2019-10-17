Gardaí investigating after teens 'set up homophobic attack using gay dating app'

Gardai are investigating an alleged premeditated homophobic attack on a man who had arranged to meet someone through a gay dating app.

Marc Power, who is in his early 50s, said when he arrived at the arranged meeting point, he was set upon by a gang of eight to 10 teenage boys armed with several weapons, including a hammer.

Mr Power spoke out about the attack on Tuesday night in Coolock, where he claims the youths tried to kill him.

He had arranged to meet a man through gay dating app Grindr when he arrived outside the Odeon cinema in Coolock, north Dublin at approximately 10.30pm.

Before he had the chance to get out of his car, he claims he was viciously attacked by a group of teenagers who "jumped out of the bushes" and targeted him in his car.

As well as assaulting him, all of the windows were also smashed in his car, leaving it "destroyed".

"I didn't have any time to react," he told the 'Niall Boylan Show' on Classic Hits FM yesterday.

"They pulled my door open and started to hit me and punch me in the face.

"They were trying to kill me," he said.

He said that the attackers were shouting abusive names at him.

"They were calling me a paedophile and a pervert," he said.

"They were laughing as well. To them, this was just pure entertainment."

Mr Power shared graphic pictures of his face and hands after the assault on social media, which show a heavy gash under his left eye and his hands all bloody.

"They had weapons, they had different kinds of tools," he said.

"One of them had a hammer which he used to smash my windshield and the other one smashed my windows."

During the attack, Mr Power tried to protect his head as much as possible and kick the teens away from him.

As he was still in the driver's seat of his car, he decided that the only way he could stop the attack was by beeping the horn.

"The only way I could stop it was get attention," he said.

"I started putting my hand on the horn and just honk, honk, honk.

"Then the guy lashed at my windscreen and broke it.

"Then they disappeared like animals back into the bushes."

Mr Power received assistance from some of the cinema workers and later gardaí arrived at the scene.

He was then taken to Beaumont Hospital and treated for his injuries.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident was currently under investigation.

A Grindr spokesperson said: "We are heartbroken to hear about Marc Power's incident.

"At Grindr, we are deeply committed to creating a safe online environment for all of our users.

"We take a number of measures to protect our community, including banning user accounts that violate our Community Guidelines, redesigning our in-app reporting process, obscuring geo-hashing data in countries where it is unsafe for the LGBTQ community, and providing a Safety Guide to assist users when interacting with others online."

Irish Independent