Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident which happened in south Dublin late last night.

Gardaí investigating after shots fired at family home in south Dublin

A number of shots were fired at a family home in Rathsallagh Park, Shankill at around 11.30pm.

The family - including three children - were inside the house at the time. A garda spokesman said nobody was injured in the incident.

A garda helicopter was deployed in the area but no arrests have yet been made. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with Shankill garda station on (01) 666 5900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A forensic examination will take place later today. At approximately 11.30pm a number of shots were discharged at a house in Rathsallagh Park, Shankill," a garda spokesman said.

"There were a number of adults and three children in the house at the time of the shooting. Noone was injured in the incident. Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors