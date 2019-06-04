Gardaí are investigating an alleged racial altercation between two Irish teenagers and a Mexican student after videos of an incident were shared online.

Gardaí investigating after 'racial altercation' between Irish teens and Mexican student

The two videos were shared on Facebook by Mexican native Dave Monklova who came to Dublin to study English.

The footage shows two girls shouting at Mr Monklova, calling him an "immigrant," and a "paedophile."

The video has since been shared on an online discussion board where it received over 2,700 comments, most of which criticise the Irish teens.

According to Monklova, the altercation began after the two girls heard him talk on the phone to his friend in Spanish.

"Today I go through an unpleasant situation with some Irish youths. I was visiting some friends to see the champions in Windy Arbor, near the Luas station," he claimed.

"I called my friend and when they heard me speak Spanish, they told me: 'You are in Ireland you must speak English.' I ignored them as anyone else would but I started recording them just in case.

"They kept saying 'You're a immigrant return to your country.' Fortunately, I recorded everything.

"The gardaí arrived after a while and they left. They broke my earphones and even hit me," Mr Monklova claimed.

The video's show both girls shouting at the student, while one appears to hit him.

One of the girls can be heard saying: "You're a big immigrant you don't belong here.

"You are taking videos of me without my permission you big dirty paedophile.

"You don't belong in this country."

A spokesperson from the Garda press office told Independent.ie; "Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in Windy Arbour, Dundrum at approximately 5.20pm on 1st June 2019. No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing."

Independent.ie contacted Mr Monklova for comment.

