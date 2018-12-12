Gardaí investigating after pedestrian (60s) killed in road collision

A man in his sixties was fatally injured in a road traffic incident earlier today.

A man in his sixties was fatally injured in a road traffic incident earlier today.

The pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred on the Finglas Road inbound, Dublin at approximately 12pm today.

Gardaí attended the scene and are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.

They initially closed the road to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but have since reopened it.

The male occupant of the car was not injured.

Gardaí in Finglas are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who travelled on the Finglas road between 11:45am and 12:15pm to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors