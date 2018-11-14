Gardaí investigating after man dies in workplace incident
A man has died following a workplace incident in south Dublin this morning.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Southbank Quay, Ringsend shortly after 8.45am.
It is understood the incident happened at a container terminal.
An examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.
The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified.
A spokesperson for the HSA said inspectors are currently on site investigating the incident.
More to follow...
Online Editors