A man has died following a workplace incident in south Dublin this morning.

Gardaí investigating after man dies in workplace incident

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Southbank Quay, Ringsend shortly after 8.45am.

It is understood the incident happened at a container terminal.

An examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified.

A spokesperson for the HSA said inspectors are currently on site investigating the incident.

