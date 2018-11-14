News Irish News

Wednesday 14 November 2018

Gardaí investigating after man dies in workplace incident

The incident happened in Ringsend this morning
Amy Molloy

A man has died following a workplace incident in south Dublin this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Southbank Quay, Ringsend shortly after 8.45am.

It is understood the incident happened at a container terminal.

An examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified.

A spokesperson for the HSA said inspectors are currently on site investigating the incident.

