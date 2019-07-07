Gardai were called to a popular venue in the capital when a gang of up to 30 young men, some allegedly carrying weapons including axe hammers and petrol bombs, tried to gain entry.

Gardaí investigating after gang of up to 30 young men - some 'with weapons' - gathered outside Dublin nightspot

Gardai said one man in his early 20s was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

But investigations were continuing to get to the bottom of what exactly unfolded.

It was thought some of the young men had been trying to gain entry to Lost Lane at Adam Court, Dublin 2 when they were stopped by security.

It’s understood a gig headlined by African artist Naira Marley was taking place in the venue when the incident unfolded. A number of other acts and DJs were also part of the line-up on the night.

The incident unfolded at around 1am on Sunday morning and attempts were made by Independent.ie to contact the bar to respond to the incident.

It’s understood Gardai arrived and cleared the premises before shutting it down. The scene remained sealed off this morning.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardai are investigating an incident where a large number of male youths congregated outside a premises on Adam Court, Dublin 2 at approximately 1am on July 7 2019.

"A number of offensive weapons were located after the youths departed and were seized by Gardaí.

"One male in his early 20s was arrested and was charged in relation to this offence.

"Investigations are ongoing."

