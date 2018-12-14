Gardaí investigating after Fine Gael TD's office vandalised with anti-abortion slogans

A Government TD's office has been vandalised with anti-abortion slogans including 'Fine Gael baby killers'.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Tony McLoughlin has said gardaí are investigating after his constituency office was defaced last night.

It comes as legislation allowing abortion services in Ireland passed all stages of the Oireachtas.

The words 'Baby killers', 'Herod's killers' and 'skumbags' were scrawled on the walls.

So disappointed to see this morning that my busy constituency office in #Sligo has been vandalised and defaced overnight. We live in a proud democracy and despite ones opinion on any referendum, this behaviour can never condoned. Gardai on site investigating criminal damage. pic.twitter.com/Y9DMfVnT90 — Tony McLoughlin TD (@TonyMcLTD) December 14, 2018

The Herod refererence is apparently to the biblical king who ordered the massacre of male infants at the time of the birth of Jesus.

Mr McLoughlin said on Twitter: "So disappointed to see this morning that my busy constituency office in Sligo has been vandalised and defaced overnight.

Local TD Tony McLoughlin. Photo: Tom Burke

"We live in a proud democracy and despite one's opinion on any referendum, this behaviour can never [be] condoned."

He said gardaí were investigating criminal damage.

Online Editors