Gardaí investigating after attacker stabs man sitting in parked car with young child

Gardaí are investigating an incident after a lone attacker stabbed a man who was sitting in a parked car with a child.

The incident occurred in Cork city on Tuesday, October 1 at approximately 10.45am.

Gardaí report the 41-year-old man to have been sitting in a parked car on North Main Street when he was approached and stabbed a number of times by the lone male.

It’s understood his assailant ran from the scene in the direction of Adelaide Street.

The injured man is continuing to receive treatment at Cork University Hospital for a number of apparent stab wounds. His injuries are not life threatening.

The scene of the incident including the car were forensically examined by Gardaí, no arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to those who were in the North Main Street area on Tuesday last between 10.30am and 11am to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station (Cork) on 021-4943330 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

