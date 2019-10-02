Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on a flat in Coolock

Gardaí in Coolock are investigating a suspected arson attack on a flat in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in the Cromcastle Court complex in Kilmore, Dublin 5 at 4.30am.

A ground-floor flat was badly damaged by a fire which gardaí believe was caused deliberately.

A window in the flat was smashed and the room set ablaze, possibly using petrol.

It is believed the flat was occupied at the time, but there were no reports of injuries.

There was evidence of the fire this morning after gardaí sealed off the flat pending a forensic examination by members of its technical bureau.

As they fought the fire members of Dublin Fire Brigade removed a scorched mattress from the flat.

Online Editors