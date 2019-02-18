Gardaí investigate brutal street attack after man (54) suffers fractured skull

A man was last night in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital after suffering severe head injuries in a suspected assault.

The 54-year-old sustained the injuries after apparently being assaulted by a group of young men in Carrigaline in south Cork late on Friday evening.

It is understood the incident erupted after a verbal exchange between the man and the group shortly before 11pm along Carrigaline's Main Street.

The man was later found by a passer-by in a semi-conscious state and the emergency services were alerted.

He was rushed by paramedics to Cork University Hospital's specialist head trauma unit where he later underwent emergency surgery.

It is believed the man had his skull fractured in the incident.

He remained in a critical but stable condition last night.

Gardaí are now trying to confirm the identity of the other parties involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made so far.

Detectives are following a definite line of inquiry in respect of one of the individuals believed to have been involved.

CCTV security camera footage from a number of premises in the area is now being examined by detectives to confirm the identities of those in that section of Main Street at the time.

Door-to-door inquiries are also being conducted to determine if locals heard or saw anything suspicious on Friday between 9pm and 11pm.

It is understood the injured man was walking home when the incident occurred.

Gardaí are also hoping to trace any taxi drivers or motorists whose vehicles were equipped with dash-cams and who may have driven through Carrigaline on Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda station on (021) 491 9370.

