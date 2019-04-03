Gardaí investigate alleged 'suspicious approach' on young girl outside school

Gardaí are investigating an alleged "suspicious approach" on a child outside a school in south Dublin.

It’s understood the child - a young girl - was walking along a road in the Blackrock area when the incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The school say the child was approached by someone in a car.

The principal of the school has issued a note warning parents of the incident and asked parents to speak to their children about their personal safety walking to and from the school.

However, they have urged parents not to panic and said they will be organising a representative from the gardaí to brief school children at assembly about their personal safety.

The incident took place on Monday April 1 at around 4pm.

Gardaí will be interviewing the child and any witnesses over the coming days.

Online Editors