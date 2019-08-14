Gardaí intervene in attempted ATM robbery in early hours of this morning

Two men have been arrested after gardaí intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in the early hours of this morning.

Both uniform and plain clothes gardaí intercepted the suspected raiders at a hotel in Virginia, Co Cavan.

It is understood the attempted robbery occurred between 2am and 3am.

Two men have been arrested in connection with this investigation.

In the early hours of this morning Wednesday 14 August 2019 Gardai attached to Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division supported by National Units intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia, Co. Cavan. 2 males are currently arrested. Investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/mGIBdg4Yvm — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 14, 2019

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and they will have further updates this morning.

The main street in Virginia remains closed as investigations continue.

In May, a spokesperson for the PSNI said they have carried out 41 searches, 15 arrests recovered tens of thousands of pounds after a spate of ATM raids across Northern Ireland and the border counties at the beginning of the year.

The raids led to fears that banks would withdraw ATMs from rural locations.

