Garda injured during arrest at house party in Finglas

Louise Kennedy

A Garda has been hospitalised after an incident at a house party in Finglas in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to a house at Glenties Drive following reports of a party occurring at the property.

During the incident, an altercation broke out and an 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene under the Public Order Act.

The woman was taken to Finglas garda station, and has since been charged by gardaí.

A 17-year-old girl assaulted a garda, and was also then arrested at the scene.

The garda was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A Garda spokesperson said a number of Fixed Penalty Notices will be issued in due course.

