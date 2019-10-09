Gardaí in process of identifying individuals who 'posted racist abuse online' forcing young family to leave Ireland

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said gardai are in the process of identifying individuals who allegedly posted racist abuse online forcing a young family to leave Ireland.

Fiona Ryan from Co Meath, her fiancé Jonathan Mathis, from the Cotswolds in England, and their one-year-old son Jonah appeared in a television and billboard campaign for supermarket Lidl last month.

However a number of racist messages were posted on social media about the family and they have since left the country to return to England after receiving a threat that left them fearing for their lives.

Speaking in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, this morning as he launched the Garda's new three-year diversity and integration strategy, Commissioner Harris said officers are in the process of identifying those behind the abuse.

"We remain in contact with the Ryan family. We are now in the process of identifying individuals, identifying those we believe are suspects of offences that may have been committed.

"And then we will go through a process of interviewing them, gathering evidence and reporting that matter to the DPP.

"There's an investigation on-going with the outcome of bringing individuals to justice," he added.

The new strategy defines a hate crime as any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person to be, in whole or in part, motivated by hostility or prejudice based on age, disability, race, colour, nationality, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender.

Over the three years of the strategy enhanced reporting, recording, investigating and prosecuting mechanisms will be put in place in respect of hate crime.

It will also see "non-crime hate incidents" recorded on the Garda's Pulse database for the first time.

An initial online reporting facility for hate crime will also be developed.

Also speaking at the launch minister of state David Stanton said: "Actions such as this go to the heart of what is needed - concrete steps to ensure that all groups and communities in an increasingly diverse society have the confidence that they are respected, valued and safe."

He said the Department of Justice is reviewing the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989 and a public consultation on the act is due to start shortly.

It is hoped the strategy will lead to improved trust and confidence in An Garda Siochana by all sections of society.

Online Editors