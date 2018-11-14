Gardaí have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Gardaí have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Gardaí hunt raider after armed robbery at bookmakers in Co Meath

A man wearing a helmet and armed with a handgun entered a bookmakers on Main St, Ashbourne, Co Meath at 7.10pm this evening.

The man threatened staff and demanded cash before fleeing the scene on a motorbike with a sum of money.

There was no one injured in the incident and no shots were fired.

It is understood the man travelled towards Dublin and Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors