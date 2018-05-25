Gardaí hunt for bungling burglars who fled robbery with empty cash box
BUNGLING burglars fled the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery with a cash box containing no money.
The thugs, armed with a hammer, threatened a security guard outside a bank in a Dublin industrial estate this evening.
Fire is dying out. Garda helicopter overhead pic.twitter.com/KipEyjFaSa— Jess Kelly (@jesskellynt) May 25, 2018
They made a getaway with a cash box in a car that was left burnt-out nearby with the two men fleeing in another vehicle.
However, gardai say there was no money in the box.
No arrests have been made, with gardai appealing for information.
"Shortly after 5pm a two men armed with a hammer approached and threatened a security guard. They made off with a cashbox in a waiting red Toyota Corolla car," a spokesman said.
"The car was located burnt out a short distance away.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. No one was injured during the incident. It is understood the cash box was empty," he added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01- 6665600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors