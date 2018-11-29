The driver suspected of injuring a garda and killing an innocent man in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was "wanted" in relation to another hit-and-run charge.

Garda 'hung on for dear life' to stop suspect in fatal crash

Gardaí are investigating after father-of-two Stephen Marron (47) was killed when an out-of-control Audi A6 crashed into his stationary vehicle as he was parked on Main Street in Castleblayney at 11.23pm on Tuesday.

In a bizarre twist it emerged that the man arrested in relation to the incident was suspected of being involved in another car crash with the same garda in 2010.

A 34-year-old man from Co Armagh was last night being questioned in relation to the horror smash that killed local man Mr Marron and left Gda Michael Devlin (31) hospitalised with serious injuries.

A bench warrant was in place for the arrest of the man since January 2011, when he failed to show up at a district court in Co Monaghan in relation to a terrifying incident that happened on November 20, 2010.

In the course of the hit-and-run eight years ago, Gda Devlin was injured when a car collided with his patrol vehicle at Latlorcan, Co Monaghan.

The driver then left the scene but was arrested nearby on suspicion of drink driving and driving without insurance. The suspect was charged and failed to appear in court on a second hearing.

Then on Tuesday night - eight years and one week after that incident - the suspect arrived in Castleblayney garda station on an unrelated issue.

He was recognised by Gda Devlin, who is not stationed there but based at Monaghan garda station. The suspect then left the station and the garda followed him.

When he tried to leave, Gda Devlin tried to stop the car but was dragged from the station to the Main Street around 500m away. One source said Gda Devlin was "hanging on for dear life".

The highly respected officer had only been in Castleblayney station because he had earlier been involved in a separate drink driving arrest.

"He would not normally be there but when he was, of course he recognised the suspect when this individual arrived in the station," a source told the Irish Independent.

"It was the same man who was charged with reckless driving over eight years ago."

Video footage obtained by the Irish Independent shows the Audi car driving onto the Main Street at 11.21pm.

As the car turns onto the street, the driver side door swings open, but closes before the car starts veering towards the Blue Skoda Octavia. The Audi appears to pick up speed right before impact with Mr Marron's car, smashing into the rear.

Mr Marron's Skoda crashes into a pole and is turned 90 degrees while the Audi continues for several more metres before coming to a stop.

As two Garda cars respond to the scene, the 34-year-old driver steps out of the car and puts his hand into his pocket, before raising his arms.

Gda Devlin can be seen staggering from the passenger side of the car, and collapses before being helped by a passer-by.

The Main Street remained sealed-off yesterday to facilitate Garda forensic and Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission examinations.

The GRA representative for Cavan/Monaghan, James Morrisroe said: "We wish our injured colleague a speedy recovery from his injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family of the deceased."

