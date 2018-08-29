Gardaí hospitalised after stray horse collides with patrol car

Two gardaí were hospitalised last night when a horse collided with their patrol car on the N18 in Limerick.

One garda remains in hospital with a broken arm and head injuries, the other was released yesterday with minor injuries.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) posted a photo of the wrecked car on Twitter and wished the two gardai a “speedy recovery.”

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland today, GRA spokesman John O’Keefe said that gardaí had been called to an unrelated incident when their car was struck by a loose horse that had wandered onto the motorway.

Mr O’Keefe described stray horses as a “major issue”, for both the gardaí and the general public, in Limerick and throughout the country.

“In Limerick, gardaí are regularly getting calls about stray and loose horses, sometimes three or four a day,” he said.

Describing the horses as “large, wild animals that can cause great danger as we have seen” he said that they present a “clear and present danger to us all.”

Mr O’Keefe said that the GRA were calling for a “complete ban on all horses grazing within the city boundaries” and asked owners to recognise that their “rights to own animals comes responsibilities towards not just the gardai but the general public.”

