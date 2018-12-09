A Garda has been hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted in Co Roscommon.

Garda hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted by two men

The Garda was allegedly attacked by two men, aged late 30s and 60s, at 1am on Sunday morning.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault on a Garda member which occurred at Roselawn, Castlerea at approximately 1am on the 9th December 2018,” said a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office in a statement.

“The male Garda and the suspected offenders were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

Online Editors