Gardaí help reunite grandparents with lost wedding coin

Gardaí have helped reunite a Cork couple with their wedding coin following an online appeal.

The coin, which had the names Michael and Mary and the date June 8 1991 inscribed on it, was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station two weeks ago.

The Garda Info account tweeted a picture of the coin, saying "Forget Jack & Dani, it's all about Michael and Mary! This wedding coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station. Lets get it back to the owners! #LoveIsland".

Today, the married couple came to pick it up.

Great news...Michael & Mary are happily married in Youghal with 3 kids & a grandchild. They came into Youghal Garda station today & have now got their wedding coin back where it belongs! Thanks to all for the RT's#LoveIreland #MichaelAndMary pic.twitter.com/ZaCtwlyKTq — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 11, 2018

Gardai said the pair are happily married in Youghal with three grandkids.

"Great news... they came into Youghal Garda Station today & have now got their wedding coin back where it belongs! Thanks for all the RT's #LoveIsland #MichaelandMary."

Online Editors