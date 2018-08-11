News Irish News

Saturday 11 August 2018

Gardaí help reunite grandparents with lost wedding coin

The coin was handed into the garda station by a member of the public
The coin was handed into the garda station by a member of the public
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí have helped reunite a Cork couple with their wedding coin following an online appeal.

The coin, which had the names Michael and Mary and the date June 8 1991 inscribed on it, was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station two weeks ago.

The Garda Info account tweeted a picture of the coin, saying "Forget Jack & Dani, it's all about Michael and Mary! This wedding coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station. Lets get it back to the owners! #LoveIsland".

Today, the married couple came to pick it up.

Gardai said the pair are happily married in Youghal with three grandkids.

"Great news... they came into Youghal Garda Station today & have now got their wedding coin back where it belongs! Thanks for all the RT's #LoveIsland #MichaelandMary."

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News