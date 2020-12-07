Garda fraud squad makes sixth arrest as part of investigation into education board

The Garda’s fraud squad have made a sixth arrest as part of long-running investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an education board. This morning a man, aged in his 30s, was detained by detectives on suspicion of conspiring to commit a serious crime. He was arrested by gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) as part of an ongoing inquiry into the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB). It is the sixth arrest made by detectives who are investigating alleged corrupt practices at the statutory body. The man arrested this morning is being held at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of up to seven days. He is being questioned for offences under Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, which relates to conspiracy to commit a serious offence inside or outside of the State. A Garda spokeswoman said: “The operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB, in Co. Kildare and is the sixth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.” Last month a man, aged in his 40s, was detained by armed gardaí on suspicion of conspiring to commit a serious offence. In early November a man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested and quizzed by detectives before being released without charge. Two other men, aged in their 40s and 50s, as well as a woman aged in her 30s have also been arrested as part of the investigation. All have since been released without charge and inquiries are ongoing. Last year the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General released details of the audit carried out into financial statements of KWETB from 2015. It raised a litany of concerns including what it described as a weakness in procurement and around expenditure, and referred certain matters to the GNECB.

Online Editors