Gardai are following a specific line of inquiry to identify the body of a man discovered with a gunshot wound in a burning car in Dublin.

Gardai are following a specific line of inquiry to identify the body of a man discovered with a gunshot wound in a burning car in Dublin.

Gardaí following 'specific line of inquiry' to identify body of man discovered in burning car

However, investigators are still awaiting DNA results to conclusively identify the male who was in the passenger seat of the car when it was discovered after 8pm in Lucan on Monday night.

The vehicle, a navy Toyota Carolla, is understood to have been in the Mount Andrew estate for some time prior to being set alight.

At a press conference this afternoon Supt Paul Dolan, of Lucan Garda Station, renewed the appeal for information on the vehicle and for any witnesses to come forward.

The scene in Mount Andrew Court near Lucan where gardai discovered the body of a man in a burning car (Photo: Conor Feehan)

"Gardai attended the scene of a car on fire at Mount Andrew Court, Lucan. Dublin Fire Brigade arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire," Supt Dolan said.

"The body was discovered in the passenger seat of this vehicle. The body was removed to the State Mortuary and State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers performed a post mortem on this body.

The scene in Mount Andrew Court near Lucan where gardai discovered the body of a man in a burning car (Photo: Conor Feehan)

"The body has been identified as that of a male who died as a result of gunshot wounds.

"An Garda Siochana are working to identify this person and all I can say at this stage is we're following a specific line of inquiry in relation to that.

The scene in Mount Andrew Court near Lucan where gardai discovered the body of a man in a burning car (Photo: Conor Feehan)

"The car itself was a navy Toyota car, registration number 05-CW-2225. This vehicle was sold on the 13 of November. Today I'm appealing for any person who has seen this car, or knows of its whereabouts since the 13 of November to contact investigating gardai.

"I'm appealing to any person in Mount Andrew estate who has seen this vehicle, or has seen anything suspicious in and around the time of this incident on Monday night the 18. This was the night of the Ireland Denmark soccer match as you are aware," Supt Dolan said.

The senior investigator would not comment on the line of inquiry they are following to identify the victim.

Online Editors