Gardaí following more than 30 new leads in investigation into disappearance of Tina Satchwell

GARDAÍ investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell are investigating more than 30 new leads following a search of a wooded area and a blitz of media interviews given by her husband.

An extensive search of the Mitchels Wood area near Castlemartr wound up ahead of the first anniversary of her disappearance on March 20 - with no significant breakthroughs in the investigation.

The young woman has been missing from her Youghal home since March 20 and despite gardaí following hundreds of leads in the past 12 months the mystery over her disappearance remains. During the 12-day search in est Cork Tina’s husband Richard gave a number of broadcast interviews at a local and national level, in the hope that it would help the investigation.

Now gardai have said that the publicity around the case during that period has led to a number of new leads which will now be investigated. "The incident room would have received over 30 calls from people with various bits of information since we began the search and Richard Satchwell did some media interviews - all those calls become jobs that need to be checked out," a source told the Corkman.

"Some of them don't sound particularly promising but it's only when we check them out that we can fully evaluate their significance. They all have to be followed up and that will happen over the coming weeks because the focus for the last two weeks has been on the search." Tina disappeared home on March while her husband, Richard, was on an errand to Dungarvan in Waterford.

When he returned, he claimed he spotted Tina's keys lying on the floor. Read more: 'It's been hell since Tina disappeared a year ago': husband Two suitcases were missing as well as items of Tina's clothing.

However, her beloved dog, Ruby, was left alone in the house.

Mr Satchwell also claimed that €26,000 in cash, saved from a property sale and the proceeds of car boot sales, was missing from the property.

Richard Satchwell, husband of missing Tina Satchwell, in Youghal Harbour near their home on Grattan Street. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

No trace of Tina was found despite gardaí examining hundreds of hours of CCTV security camera footage. Tina did not have a passport and no trace of her was found at Irish or UK ports and airports.

Mr Satchwell said he was "relieved" that the garda woodland search had not ended last week with the tragic discovery of a body - and he was still praying Tina would be found safe and well. He has repeatedly insisted he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance.

"I am still hoping Tina will be found safe," he said. Read more: One year on: The key events in the disappearance of Tina Satchwell "If you don't have hope, you don't have anything. I will always live in hope because that is all I have." "I am hoping that Tina is out there and she is going to get in touch. I don't want to go down the road of thinking the other way because I wouldn't be able to cope."

DISAPPEARANCE: Tina Satchwell has been missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork, since March 20

However, Mr Satchwell is adamant he does not believe his wife is dead and has suggested she may have had help with her disappearance. He said a friend of Tina's now believes she is living in the UK. The couple, who met when Tina was 17, were 26 years married last November.

Speaking on her anniversary Mr Satchwell said he would welcome Tina home with "open arms." "My message to Tina is my arms are open - nothing has changed as far as I am concerned she can just come back and we would settle straight back into life the way it was," he said. "If there is anything there she wants to work on altering, then we will work on altering that.

Tina Satchwell with her husband Richard

"Basically, I cannot say much more - (Tina is) my life. I don't have a life since she has been gone."

