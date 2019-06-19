Gardaí fire Taser at man in attempted carjacking

A man was being treated in hospital last night for self-inflicted knife injuries after he was allegedly involved in an attempted carjacking and a hit-and-run.

The suspect (39), who is based in Tallaght in Dublin and was not previously known to gardaí for involvement in crime, is expected to be arrested as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

"This suspect was highly intoxicated and it is suspected that he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol," a source told the Irish Independent.

"He suffered a number of self-inflicted deep cuts to his arms and he also threw a knife at gardaí which ultimately meant that gardaí had to use a Taser to subdue him."

Gardaí yesterday released details of the incident which happened shortly before 9pm on Monday when the suspect, who is Polish, allegedly drove up behind a woman motorist in Cookstown Way, Tallaght.

A source said gardaí believe the suspect is then alleged to have "undertaken" the woman's car on the inside lane, which led to her vehicle smashing into a bollard.

The woman driver, who is in her 30s, didn't suffer any injuries in the crash.

However, her car sustained "serious damage".

The driver of the other car fled the scene on foot and tried to run into the Square Shopping Centre complex but was refused entry because he was in such an intoxicated state.

It is understood he then ran to the nearby Watergate Estate where he attempted to hijack a car which was occupied by a local couple aged in their 30s.

Despite the suspect allegedly threatening them with a knife, he failed to take their car and they were uninjured in the incident.

The suspect then fled in the direction of Old Bawn and ended up in the Rosebank Estate, where he was eventually located by gardaí after a major security alert was put in place.

"Local detectives and ASU [Armed Support Unit] members were alerted to both incidents and during a follow- up operation located a man armed with a knife at nearby Rosebank Estate," a Garda spokesman said.

"As gardaí attempted to approach the man he inflicted a number of knife wounds to himself.

"Non-lethal force options were used by ASU members to apprehend the individual safely.

"Gardaí administered first aid to him before rushing him to Tallaght Hospital, where he is continuing to recover," he added.

Gardaí said their investigation into both incidents was continuing.

They appealed for anyone with information about the collision or the attempted carjacking to phone Tallaght garda station on 01 6666000 or alternatively the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111.

