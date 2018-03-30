Gardaí find €40k stashed in socks after man pulled over ran into field
Gardaí carrying out speed checks in Co Cork found a large sum of cash stashed in socks after a driver fled the scene when pulled over.
The man ran into a neighbouring field when gardaí stopped the vehicle he was driving in Fermoy last Sunday.
"The driver was pulled in but fled the scene - taking time to dispose of some property before being arrested," gardai wrote on the Southern Region Facebook page.
It is understood around €40,000 was discovered stashed in socks during a follow-up search of the area.
The man was eventually caught and arrested.
He later appeared in court charged with dangerous driving.
Online Editors