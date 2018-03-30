News Irish News

Friday 30 March 2018

Gardaí find €40k stashed in socks after man pulled over ran into field

The money was stashed inside a sock Photo: An Garda Síochana
The money was stashed inside a sock Photo: An Garda Síochana
Amy Molloy

Amy Molloy

Gardaí carrying out speed checks in Co Cork found a large sum of cash stashed in socks after a driver fled the scene when pulled over.

The man ran into a neighbouring field when gardaí stopped the vehicle he was driving in Fermoy last Sunday.

"The driver was pulled in but fled the scene - taking time to dispose of some property before being arrested," gardai wrote on the Southern Region Facebook page.

It is understood around €40,000 was discovered stashed in socks during a follow-up search of the area.

Photo: An Garda Síochána
Photo: An Garda Síochána

The man was eventually caught and arrested.

He later appeared in court charged with dangerous driving.

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News