Gardaí fear 'bad batch' of MDMA may have killed teen (17)

Gardaí are investigating if a teenager died after consuming a bad batch of MDMA outside a Dublin youth facility.

The boy, named locally as Caleb Nolan (17), was found in a serious condition in Crumlin on Monday evening.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before his condition rapidly deteriorated. Caleb was then brought to St James's Hospital, but died around three hours later.

An investigation has been launched by officers at Crumlin garda station into the circumstances surrounding the youth's sudden death. Gardaí have spoken to a number of Caleb's friends but are still looking to interview a number of people who may be able to shed light on what happened.

One line of inquiry is that the teenager unwittingly took MDMA before taking ill, which may have originated from a bad batch. Officers have interviewed friends of the victim who said that he ingested a substance moments before he collapsed outside the Youthreach Centre.

Batch It is also being probed if the teenager took a bad batch of MDMA. A local source said: "A number of lines of inquiry are being looked at to determine how this tragedy happened.

"There is a fear that a bad batch of MDMA is in circulation," said a local source.

"It may also be a tragic overdose, but gardaí are awaiting the toxicology reports to be certain."

Gardaí are also still trying to find a number of people who were with Caleb on the day he took ill. Officers want to interview these individuals to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. It is understood that Caleb was originally from the Tymonville area of Tallaght, but had visited the Youthreach Centre in Crumlin in the past.

On Monday evening, he was at the youth facility with a number of friends. He then left the centre, and was found on a nearby road beside St Agnes Park by ambulance paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB).

Investigators are also trying to identify who may have distributed the drugs that are believed to have contributed to the youth's death. Another theory being looked at after speaking to Caleb's friends is that the substance was found on the ground near the youth centre. In a statement, the Department of Education and Skills said that supports are in place for the centre.

"City of Dublin Education and Training Board (CDETB) have confirmed the death of a student. CDETB has accessed the support of its psychological service and other head office supports and is engaging with students and staff to provide appropriate assistance. "The Department of Education and Skills will not be commenting further and hopes the family's privacy and that of the community will be respected at this sad time." Caleb is survived by his parents, three siblings and extended family members.

A funeral service for the teenager was held at Newlands Cross Crematorium yesterday afternoon.

