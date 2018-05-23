Gardaí expect to arrest suspect in Ana murder once DNA results back

Gardaí expect to arrest at least one teenage suspect in the coming days in relation to the savage murder and sexual assault of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

Gardaí expect to arrest at least one teenage suspect in the coming days in relation to the savage murder and sexual assault of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

Sources have said that DNA results are expected back soon and are likely to significantly advance the investigation into the 14-year-old’s killing.

The naked body of the Leixlip schoolgirl was discovered in a derelict farmhouse off the Clonee Road last Thursday. She had been reported missing by her parents three days earlier.

Beaten “The suspect has submitted his DNA in the case and arrests are expected in this case but this may not happen before the weekend,” a senior source told the Irish Independent.

It is believed she was sexually assaulted and died after being beaten over the head with a brick and sticks. As gardaí frantically continue to investigate the case, flowers and Mass cards, as well as heartfelt tributes, were left at the scene for the tragic murder victim.

“May the angels watch over you,” one heartbreaking note stated. A vigil had been planned for Ms Kriegel on Monday but it was called off as her parents attempt to deal with their grief. “They’re really struggling,” said Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy, who is a close friend of the family.

Following the grim discovery, gardaí spoke to a 13-year-old boy who told them he was attacked by two men near the derelict farmhouse where Ms Kriegel was later murdered.

Gardaí are following up the boy’s account and trying to track down the two men he says attacked him.

They are also examining blood found on the boy’s clothing. Officers have been awaiting the results from DNA samples taken from the farmhouse and Ana’s clothing, believing this to be crucial in the progress of their investigation.

“Gardaí are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have been in St Catherine’s Park, Lucan, Co Dublin, on Monday, May 14, from 5pm,” a spokesman said.

Irish Independent