Garda dog Rex sniffs out hidden handgun in Limerick City search

A Garda sniffer dog called Rex helped Gardaí locate a hidden handgun during a search in Limerick City yesterday.

Gardaí were searching the riverbank of the Shannon near St Mary’s Park when ‘Rex’ alerted his handler that there was something buried in the riverbank that warranted Garda attention.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit discovered a handgun that had been wrapped in plastic.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí also discovered €40,000 of suspected cocaine, a shotgun and a small number of shotgun cartridges that were all wrapped in plastic.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation targeting suspected criminal activity In the Limerick City area.

The suspected firearms will now be sent for ballistic analysis whilst the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland.

The scene was preserved and examined by the local Scenes of Crime Unit.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors