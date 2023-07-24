Garda division in Dublin’s north inner city has biggest drop in frontline officer numbers this year

Updated details on staffing levels across the country’s 564 garda stations show the number of gardaí attached to the Dublin North Central division has fallen by 3.8pc since January

All but one of the country’s 27 garda divisions has experienced a reduction in frontline gardaí since January. Photo: Stock image

The number of gardaí working in stations in Dublin’s north inner city has decreased by almost 4pc since the start of the year, according to the latest staffing figures for An Garda Síochána.

Updated details on staffing levels across the country’s 564 garda stations show the number of gardaí attached to the Dublin North Central division – which covers stations including Store Street, Bridewell and Mountjoy – has fallen by 3.8pc since January.

It is the largest percentage drop in numbers of frontline gardaí in any garda division nationwide over the past six months.

All but one of the country’s 27 garda divisions has experienced a reduction in frontline gardaí since January.

The latest figures show the Dublin North Central division, which has one of the highest crime rates in the country, had 615 gardaí last month, 24 fewer than at the start of the year.

Policing in the capital’s north inner city has come under scrutiny in the past week following an unprovoked violent attack on Store Street last Wednesday night which left a US tourist with life-changing injuries.

Business owners in the Talbot Street area, where the violent assault took place, claim there is a permanent issue with anti-social behaviour in the north inner city and a lack of visible policing.

The incident happened within 100 metres of the capital’s largest garda station, which has experienced a reduction in eight frontline staff since January to 251.

During a visit to Store Street garda station last Friday following the assault, Justice Minister Helen McEntee insisted Dublin was a safe city, although she added that people were “not going to be safe all the time everywhere in a city centre or anywhere”.

Ms McEntee also remarked that garda numbers “have not been at the level that I would like this year,” but claimed there had been a steady increase, while she said 450 garda recruits will be in training by the end of this month.

Stephen Termini (57) from New York, who is a regular visitor to Ireland, remains in intensive care in Beaumont Hospital with serious head injuries.

The attack on Mr Termini came just weeks after another unprovoked assault in the area on a Ukrainian actor who had been performing at the Abbey Theatre.

Garda staffing levels in Dublin city centre are expected to be raised with Angela Willis, the assistant garda commissioner with responsibility for policing in Dublin, at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Joint Policing Committee today.

Ms Willis pointed out last week that gardaí have conducted more than 10,500 patrols in the city centre area since January as part of Operation Citizen.

While the Government had a target of increasing the size of the force to 15,000 together with 4,000 civilian staff by 2021, the latest figures show the total number of gardaí at the end of last month was 13,892 – 241 fewer than at the start of the year.

When officers who are on career breaks, work-sharing, secondments, and maternity and parental leave are excluded, the total number of available gardaí falls to 13,658.

Meanwhile, civilian staff numbers have remained effectively unchanged over the past six months at 3,127.

The latest figures show the overall number of frontline gardaí has dropped to 12,009 since the end of December – a decrease of 264, or 2.2pc, nationally.

Other garda divisions to record sizeable reductions in staffing levels besides Dublin North Central include Louth (down 3.7pc); Westmeath, Dublin East and Dublin South (all down 3.5pc); Tipperary (down 3.1pc) and Kildare (down 3.0pc).

The number of gardaí attached to the station in Leixlip, Co Kildare has fallen by 20 since the start of the year to 65 – the largest reduction in any station countrywide.

However, other stations in Kildare including Celbridge, Maynooth and Kilcock have been given additional gardaí at the same time.

Other stations with large reductions in garda numbers so far this year include Donnybrook (down 13 to 94) and Drogheda (down 10 to 127).

The only one of 27 garda divisions to record an increase in staff since the start of the year is Cavan/Monaghan, where numbers are up by three to 380.

In Dublin, the only station to record a significant increase in frontline staff was Kevin Street in the south inner city, where numbers are up 13 to 173.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show 12 small rural stations have lost their permanent garda in the past 18 months, including five since the start of the year. They are Daingean, Co Offaly; Elphin, Co Roscommon; Bansha, Co Tipperary and Whitegate and Durrus, both in Co Cork.

However, three stations have had a permanent garda restored over the past six months – Rathcormac, Co Cork; Cloghan, Co Offaly and Skreen, Co Sligo.

A report by the Oireachtas’ Parliamentary Budget Office published last month estimated the Government would have to spend an extra €138m annually on payroll costs if it is to meet its official target on garda staffing levels.

It also revealed that Ireland has the 12th-lowest number of police officers on a per capita basis out of 33 European countries. The study found the number of gardaí per 100,000 population is 11pc below the average.

The report revealed that Ireland had 291 gardaí per 100,000 population in 2020 compared with a EU average of 328.

However, the figure fell to an average of 276 by last year – its lowest level since 2016 and in contrast to the peak of 321 reached in 2008.

A garda spokesperson said An Garda Síochána had been a growing organisation until the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected its training and recruitment plans due to the closure of the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

The spokesperson pointed out that 150 gardaí had retired so far this year up to the end of May. Fifty-nine others resigned from the force.

Gardaí said 222 recruits are due to be attested as sworn members next week.