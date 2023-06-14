Garda diversity: a third of employees are women but 98pc are white and Irish

A third of employees at An Garda Síochána (AGS) are women, but an overwhelming 98pc are white Irish, a new report has revealed today.

The new CSO data means AGS is the first public service body to compile Workforce Diversity Data.

It found that as of January 2023, 36pc of AGS employees were female.

Meanwhile 98pc of AGS employees identified as ‘white Irish’ and 98pc of AGS employees were ‘Irish’.

Around 96pc of AGS employees were below 60 years of age.

The analysis also showed that approximately 10pc of Garda employees in back-office based bureaus such as ICT and Finance had a disability.

When front-line operational units were included in this, the analysis showed that four percent of all gardaí had a disability.

Looking at religion, it was found that around 89pc of AGS employees were ‘Roman Catholic’ and 8pc were of ‘no religion’.

The percentage of employees from ethnic minorities was extremely low. The Black/black Irish and African ethnicity, along with the Asian/Asian Irish community accounted for less than one percent in the AGS Diversity Statistics 2023 for all AGS employees.

Statistician Steven Conroy said the report, which is a first of its kind, initiated by AGS, to produce a statistical analysis of diversity of AGS employees

“Instead of AGS explicitly collecting and recording the demographic characteristics of employees, it measures diversity by matching public service workforce data to CSO datasets.

"The success of this project provides a template for anonymously measuring diversity in the public service, while adhering to the principle of ‘Once only’ data collection,” Mr Conroy said.

Mr Conroy also said that the report highlighted the “further potential of the National Data Infrastructure (NDI) to provide an alternative approach to measurement in an environment where public service bodies are being asked to record the ethnicity and protected characteristics of people they interact with."

According to AGS, the aim of this project is to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in public sector bodies.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “An Garda Síochána is committed to increasing the diversity of its workforce so that we fully reflect the society we serve. As this report shows, we have made good progress in gender diversity and, to a much lesser extent, in disability diversity.

“Our level of female police officers is above the European average, and more than half of our senior leadership team are women.

"However, as I have spoken about previously, we fully recognise that we have a lot more work to do to increase our diversity. During our recent recruitment campaign, we put a lot of time and effort into encouraging people from minority communities to consider a career in policing.”

“An Garda Síochána wants people from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences to join us as it will strengthen the service we provide to the public,” Mr Harris added.