Gardaí discover 'highly sophisticated' cannabis grow house in €256,000 raid

Gardaí discovered €256,000 worth of cannabis plants when they raided a 'highly sophisticated' grow house in Co Monaghan.

Officers from Carrickmacross swooped on the residential premises on Coolshannagh Road, Monaghan on Saturday.

A Garda spokesperson said: "During the course of the search a highly sophisticated grow house was discovered which had over 320 cannabis plants growing (subject to analysis) at a mature stage of growth. The plants have an estimated street value of €256,000.

"The premises was sealed off for a forensic technical examination, no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing."

