Forensic officers at the scene on Main Street in Castlerea, Co Roscommon this morning. Photo: Mark Condren

A Garda member has died after suffering catastrophic injuries in a shooting incident last night.

It is understood the respected Garda was shot after being called out to an apparent domestic incident in the town of Castlerea, Roscommon, before midnight.

The shooting of the garda is reported to have occurred on the Main Street in the town.

One suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident and is being held at Castlerea Garda Station.

Gardai at the scene of the shooting in Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Photo: Mark Condren

Gardai at the scene of the shooting in Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Photo: Mark Condren

At this stage, gardai are treating the shooting as being connected to a domestic incident but are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the events last night.

It is being investigated whether the gun used in the incident was a Garda issued one and possibly belonged to the deceased officer.

Early reports suggest that the garda was responding to a call about an altercation and had arrived at Castlerea and was dealing with that call when he was shot with his own gun after a brief struggle.

Medics who were nearby tried in vain to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

All roads into Castlerea were closed following the shooting as the town went into lockdown and diversions were put in place. Photo: Mark Condren

All roads into Castlerea were closed following the shooting as the town went into lockdown and diversions were put in place. Photo: Mark Condren

A Garda spokesman said: "It is with deepest sadness An Garda Síochána confirms the death of our colleague, resulting from fatal gunshot wounds received during an incident in Castlerea shortly before midnight on Wednesday 17th June 2020.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

In a statement to Independent.ie, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan expressed his shock and sadness.

“I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to the parents and family of the brave Garda who died doing his duty serving his community and to the wider family of An Garda Siochana who will be heartbroken.

“Our gardai work to keep Ireland safe at all times and this is a very difficult day for all of them and their families,” he said.

It is rare for a Garda to be killed in the line of duty. The last tragic incident was in 2015 when Garda Tony Golden was shot in Omeath, Co Louth.

Garda Golden became the 88th member of the force to die on duty.

In Castlerea, all of the town was put into an effective lockdown overnight, with Main Street and St Patrick’s Street, the two main arteries into the town, completely blocked off by gardaí.

A blue forensic screen could be seen from one of the approach roads, positioned at the central junction in the town.

Members of the garda technical bureau were working at the scene from the very early hours of this morning.

Members of the garda armed response unit and other garda vehicles could be seen travelling to and from the garda station in the town, which is the headquarters for the garda district.

With the town asleep, some lights came on in houses as the alarm was raised around 2.30am.

Gardaí blocked off the centre of the town at the three junctions; on St Patrick’s St, on Henry Byrne Road and Ballindrimley Road.

Most cars were turned away but some were allowed pass.

AA Roadwatch said that diversions will remain in place for some time. "The N60 is closed in Castlerea following an incident last night. Diversions are still in place," they said.

President of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) Antoinette Cunningham said she was “devastated”.

She offered deepest sympathies to the officer’s family and colleagues on “a sad sad day for An Garda Síochána“.

Local TD Denis Naughten said he is “absolutely shocked and saddened“ to hear of the tragedy.

“This is devastating news for his family, the dedicated team of gardai in Castlerea and the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” he said.

Sligo Leitrim TD Frank Feighan, originally from Boyle in Co Roscommon, also paid his sympathies.

“It’s awful news to be hearing from Castlerea. Thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones. Also his colleagues and friends in Garda Siochana,” he tweeted.

Roscommon MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan said: "Everyone is stunned by the news from Castlerea last night. May he rest in peace. Such a sad day."

Online Editors