Garda detective hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at Israeli Ambassador's residence

A garda detective is being treated in hospital tonight after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his official issue firearm.

The bizarre incident happened at the residence of the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland in Dublin at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

The male officer, who suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his thigh, is a member of the gardai’s elite Special Detective Unit (SDU).

This unit have been providing armed protection at the residence of the ambassador to Israel because of the ongoing threat from Jihadi terrorists and other factions. “The detective was finishing his shift at the residence when he was putting his official firearm in a secure area of his garda vehicle,” a senior source said last night. “The firearm went off and he suffered a very nasty injury to his leg. He was rushed to hospital but his injuries are not described as serious,” the source said. Gardai have launched an internal investigation into the bizarre incident and have also referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman (GSOC) who are investigating all the circumstances under section two of the 2005 Garda Siochana Act. Senior sources say that no foul play is suspected in the case. Israeli Ambassador Ophir Kariv was appointed here in October 2018 and he previously served as Director of the Northern Europe Department in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In recent years there have been a number of protests at Israel’s embassy in Ballsbridge which have required the attendance of gardai. Gardai confirmed the incident this evening. “An Garda Síochána have commenced an investigation following the accidental discharge of an official firearm. The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday 11th June, 2020 in the Dublin area. A Garda member is receiving treatment in a Dublin Hospital for minor injuries,” a garda spokesman said. “The matter has been referred to GSOC for under Section 102 of An Garda Síochána Act, 2005 as per protocol. No further information is available at this time,” he added.