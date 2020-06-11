| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Garda detective hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at Israeli Ambassador's residence

The male officer, who suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his thigh, is a member of the gardai&rsquo;s elite Special Detective Unit (SDU). Photo: Stock picture Expand

Close

The male officer, who suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his thigh, is a member of the gardai&rsquo;s elite Special Detective Unit (SDU). Photo: Stock picture

The male officer, who suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his thigh, is a member of the gardai’s elite Special Detective Unit (SDU). Photo: Stock picture

The male officer, who suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his thigh, is a member of the gardai’s elite Special Detective Unit (SDU). Photo: Stock picture

Ken Foy

A garda detective is being treated in hospital tonight after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his official issue firearm.

The bizarre incident happened at the residence of the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland in Dublin at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

The male officer, who suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his thigh, is a member of the gardai’s elite Special Detective Unit (SDU).