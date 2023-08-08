Garda cycling group to embark on 500km trip for guide dog charity

The launch of the Garda Tour de Force charity cycle at the German Embassy in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, German Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt, Det Sgt Kirsten Somers and Det Sgt [Rtd] Adrian Whitelaw and guide dog Crunchie at the launch at the German Embassy. Photo: Frank McGrath

The Garda Tour de Force cycling group, who have donated well over €1m to charity over the past two decades, are on another fundraising drive.

This year the funds raised will be donated to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Due to Covid restrictions the fundraisers were unable to have their annual cycles in Europe since 2019.

However they are now back in full swing and have planned this year’s challenge which will see the cyclists partaking in a 500km cycle from Basel in Switzerland to Bad Tolz in Germany through the foothills of the German and Austrian Alps next month.

The cycle was officially launched last week at the German Embassy in Dublin and the event was hosted by ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt and attended by Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, the senior garda in charge of policing in Dublin.

Twenty participants from the Garda Tour de Force, along with their colleagues in Germany, will embark on the demanding 500km trek.

The Garda Tour De Force consists of members of An Garda Síochána and friends who cycle annually to raise funds for Irish charities. They have been cycling since 1991 in aid of various charities.

Since 1991 charities that have benefited from the endeavours of ‘Garda Tour De Force’ include: Crumlin Children’s Hospital , Debra Ireland, Aware, The Irish Heart Foundation, Canteen, The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, Marie Keating Foundation, Laura Lynn, Age Action, St John of Gods (Re Nua) and Trust, a charity caring for the homeless in Dublin’s inner city.

On their first cycle 32 years ago, members of An Garda Síochána cycled to Ashford in Co Wicklow to raise money for The Holy Angels Infant Intensive Care Unit at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

Since 2005 they have embarked on more challenging routes both in Ireland and continental Europe and in 2010 even to North America.

As a cycling group they have raised approximately €50,000 per year for numerous Irish charities.

In their last charity cycle in 2019 they undertook a 500km cycle from Santander to Madrid in Spain taking in part of the Camino Del Cid. On that occasion €30,000 was raised for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Each participant must raise at least €1,000 for the charity and pay their own personal costs.