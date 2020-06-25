Garda continued working after being stabbed by knife-wielding raider in Kildare

Two unarmed gardai were responding to reports that a security worker had been stabbed during a theft in Kildare Town yesterday evening. Photo: Stock picture

TWO unarmed gardai confronted and arrested a knife-wielding shop lifter during which one of the officers was stabbed in the arm.

The officers were responding to reports that a security worker had been stabbed during a theft in Kildare Town yesterday evening.

However, despite suffering a knife wound, the garda continued working after arresting the suspect.

One source told Independent.ie: "This could have been an awful lot worse and we're lucky there aren't more serious injuries."

The incident began at around 5.30pm when a man walked into the Lidl supermarket and was approached by a security guard on suspicion of shoplifting.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the security worker in the arm before fleeing the scene.

Gardai were alerted and came across the man, carrying two bags, walking along the Dublin Road nearby a short time later.

The unarmed officers approached the suspect who produced two knives and attacked the gardai.

One of the gardai received an injury to his arm, described as minor, while a third officer had ran to the scene from the nearby garda station and used his incapacitant spray to help restrain the armed suspect.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and brought to Kildare Town Garda Station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It's understood the suspect has been living in the Sallins area of Kildare and is known to local gardai.

The security worker who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening wounds while the officer who was injured was treated for his injuries before returning work.

The man can be held for 24 hours before either being charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

