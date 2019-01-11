Gardaí confirm dig for missing Deirdre (46) concludes without significant discovery

Gardaí have confirmed that a dig as part of an investigation into a missing woman has concluded without any significant discovery.

Investigators began the excavation on Tuesday, January 8 for missing doctor Deirdre O'Flaherty (46), from Strabane, Co Tyrone.

She was reported missing on January 11, 2009 at Moville.

The site of the dig, located between Rathmullan and Kerrykeel in Co Donegal, was on private property and remains closed to the public.

It was described as a very remote area of bogland, but popular with dog-walkers.

An Garda Síochána wish to thank the public for their patience during the operation, and said; "Unfortunately nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre was located during the search".

A garda stands at the site near Kerrykeel where officers are searching for the body of doctor Deirdre O’Flaherty (inset)

Gardaí noted that today is the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre and said their "thoughts are with her family and friends".

They also requested that the privacy of her family is respected.

Gardaí began the dig after a letter was sent claiming to know the exact location of her body.

The letter, received from a person some weeks ago, claimed to know the exact location where missing Deirdre O'Flaherty is buried.

It was understood gardaí treated the claim as genuine.

Mystery has always surrounded Ms O'Flaherty's disappearance. Her car was found at Kinnego Beach and she was known to have suffered from depression leading to suspicions she had taken her own life.

She had been staying at a holiday home with her husband and their children.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Deirdre’s disappearance to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111

