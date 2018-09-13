Garda Commissioner says balaclavas 'not the correct form of dress' for peaceful protest

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has addressed the issue of gardai wearing hoods during a peaceful protest, saying the form of dress used at the event "was not correct".

Mr Harris insisted that hoods should only be worn underneath a protective helmet if their use is "deemed necessary".

He insisted a directive was issued today from the Deputy Commissioner to reinforce this requirement to all personnel.

The Garda Commissioner also condemned the alleged racial abuse of a member of gardaí during the protest.

In a statement released this afternoon, Mr Harris said: "At the start of this event, An Garda Síochána deployed three community policing officers to oversee the safe compliance of a High Court order.

"As the atmosphere at the event grew more tense, a small number of public order officers were deployed to ensure public safety. The use of a fire retardant hood by public order officers is a matter for the operational commander on the ground and is designed to protect the safety of our members based on a risk assessment. However, the form of dress used at the event was not correct.

"I have requested a report from Assistant Commissioner, DMR, to see what lessons can be learnt from the event.

"Members of An Garda Síochána showed restraint in the face of physical and verbal abuse from a very small minority and I condemn the racist abuse suffered by an individual member of An Garda Síochána working at the event."

Gardai have come under criticism as members of the public order unit - who had their faces covered - stood in front of no. 34 North Frederick Street in Dublin city centre while a men in balaclavas from a private security group removed activists from the building.

Five activists were arrested for public order offences, with two due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on October 2.

Four people were later hospitalised following the incident, according to a statement released by Take Back the City, a network of 18 grassroots activist groups who are "working together to take direct action" against Ireland's housing crisis.

Conor Reddy suffered a concussion and neck injuries

The activists were removed from the property as they had been defying a court order to remain in the building for a number of weeks.

The order was issued on 28 August, when the High Court ordered that all persons occupying the house vacate it by 2pm the following day.

One of the activists had to be hospitalised last night

Mr Justice Michael Quinn granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing at the four-storey building.

"The people who had occupied the building left the building peacefully in accordance with the High Court order. Subsequent to this, a small crowd failed to leave the area despite repeated warnings from An Garda Síochána under the Public Order Act and five people were arrested," Garda Commissioner Harris said.

