Garda Commissioner refuses to say if briefing to justice minister on Phil Hogan during ‘Golfgate’ led to his resignation

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has refused to answer if his briefing to the justice minister on Phil Hogan during the ‘Golfgate’ scandal contributed towards the resignation of the EU Commissioner.

Commissioner Harris came under pressure to answer on the role of An Garda Síochána in its investigation of the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden in Galway 2020 during the height of restrictions.

A judge earlier this year into the event dismissed charges against four people, including Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, who were accused of illegally holding the event in August 2020.

Judge Mary Fahy found that “very good people lost very good positions and contracts” as a result of the outing.

Former EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan, who also attended the event, eventually resigned from his post after much controversy about his movements across Ireland at a time of severe lockdown.

It later emerged that Commissioner Harris told justice minister Helen McEntee, who later told the Taoiseach, that Mr Hogan was stopped by Gardaí on August 17 in Kildare 2020.

Commissioner Harris passed on the information to the justice minister under a controversial section of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 which allows the commissioner to pass on a wide range of sensitive information to the Minister for Justice.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning, Commissioner Harris declined to answer if this led to Mr Hogan’s resignation.

He told Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor that he wrote to the secretary general and “some letters” that he sends under that legislation may also be sent to the minister.

“I viewed the matter and I regarded that it met the requirements of Section 41 in terms of a report to the minister,” the commissioner said.

“Do you feel it contributed to the resignation of the Commissioner?” asked Deputy O’Connor.

“I have no comment in respect of that,” said Commissioner Harris.

The Cork TD said that the dinner in Galway “had a huge impact on many very, very public profiles in terms of their careers”, which is of “huge public concern”.

He added that it was “very unwise” of those who attended to do so and that many now “regret” it and asked if the gardaí “initiated” an investigation.

Commissioner Harris said that in law, An Garda Síochána has a role to “prevent and detect crime”.

“The act of investigation is to find evidence, the file was obviously completed to the satisfaction of the Director of Public Prosecutions, because a prosecution was mounted,” he said.

He was unable to say how much the investigation by the police force into the events in Clifden cost, however he said that this figure could be provided to the committee.