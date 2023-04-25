Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is jeered while addressing GRA conference

The Garda Commissioner was jeered by delegates of the largest Garda representative body while addressing its membership today.

Garda chief Drew Harris spoke to more than 150 members from the Garda Representative Association (GRA) in Westport this morning at their annual conference.

The GRA, as well as the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), has been at loggerheads with the Commissioner over a new roster that he wants to introduce.

The representative bodies have expressed concerns about the proposed working hours including issues regarding work/life balance and loss of pay.

Mr Harris addressed the delegates today and later held a question-and-answer session with GRA members.

During the session, as Mr Harris said he can’t be “the only one who makes a compromise”, several delegates responded with jeers and heckles including some saying “come on”.

Mr Harris, who paused briefly after the heckles, also said that he was “only interested in a collective agreement” on the new working hours which “worked best” for the public and gardaí.

The Garda chief has recently stated that talks with the various garda bodies have been exhausted and the matter should be referred to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

One senior GRA source described the session as “disappointing” saying Mr Harris answered only four questions with several other delegates not having time to address him.

“There was half a round of applause which ended fairly abruptly. There was a lot of tension in the air, the membership aren’t happy,” the source told Independent.ie.

“He has a tight schedule and he had to be gone by a certain time, but delegates are very frustrated by that session.”

Ronan Slevin, general deputy secretary of the GRA, said: "His comments don't help and are further from the truth on what happened in the negotiations but we still believe there is a resolution to be found and we believe our proposal is a reasonable proposition and if we were able to go back into negotiations we believe a resolution could be found."

Brendan O’Connor, president of the GRA, said: “The atmosphere in the room was indicative of the feeling the Commissioner lacked a bit of sensitivity to the strength of feeling on the issue.

"It is about members and their work/life balance and how it impacts their families. Policing is a difficult career. It does impact on families," he said.

"Loved ones are going out of the house at Christmas, at the weekends when everyone is off and the guards are going to work - just thought it was a bit insensitive that it has been referred to in a flippant manner.

"We are the people who have made the compromise. We won conditions of employment for our members and they're simply not going to be given up," Mr O'Connor added.