Garda commissioner Drew Harris heckled by GRA members in row over new rosters

The police chief drew an angry response when he said he can’t be ‘the only one who makes a compromise’

Garda commissioner Drew Harris at St Laurence O'Toole Recreation Centre, Sheriff Street, Dublin for a public meeting with the Policing Authority yesterday. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

The Garda commissioner was yesterday jeered and heckled by angry members of the country’s largest policing representative body.

The hostile response came amid a deepening row over new rosters that Garda management want to introduce.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA), as well as the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), have been at loggerheads with Commissioner Drew Harris over the proposed working hours.

Both representative bodies have expressed serious concerns that the new roster will impact their work-life balance and result in a potential loss of pay.

Mr Harris later held a questions-and-answers session with GRA members. During the session, as Mr Harris said he can’t be “the only one who makes a compromise”, several delegates responded with jeers and heckles.

Mr Harris had also said he was “only interested in a collective agreement” on the new working hours which “worked best” for the public and gardaí.

The Garda chief has recently stated that talks with the various Garda bodies have been exhausted and that the matter should be referred to the Workplace Relations Commission.

Ronan Slevin, general deputy secretary of the GRA, said: “His comments don’t help and are further from the truth on what happened in the negotiations, but we still believe there is a resolution to be found and we believe our proposal is a reasonable proposition. If we were able to go back into negotiations, we believe a resolution could be found.”

Brendan O’Connor, president of the GRA, said: “The atmosphere in the room was indicative of the feeling that the commissioner lacked a bit of sensitivity to the strength of feeling on the issue.

“It is about members and their work-life balance and how it impacts their families. Policing is a difficult career. It does impact on families.”

Earlier, the Garda commissioner said he will meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about the failed prosecution of Gerry Hutch.

Mr Hutch walked free from court last week after being acquitted of the murder of David Byrne in 2016.

The Special Criminal Court said that, while Mr Hutch had been in charge of the guns weeks after the murder, there was no evidence to prove he was one of the gunmen.

Commissioner Harris has now said he will meet with the DPP, Catherine Pierse, in relation to the failed prosecution.

He also said that the Hutch gang remains under “active investigation” and warned the crime group: “My gang is bigger than their gang”.

The Garda chief said authorities are also liaising with international partners in relation to the Hutch organised crime group.

“We’re determined to make Ireland a hard place for organised crime groups to work and to operate – to make Ireland, in effect, a hard target and we continue with that goal in mind.

“This is an organised crime group. They’re involved in extensive criminality. There are other offences to investigate.”

Detectives are also continuing to investigate allegations that a senior investigator with the Garda watchdog attended a party for Mr Hutch following his acquittal.

Mr Harris said he has confidence in the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commissioner (GSOC) and that gardaí are making inquiries into the matter.