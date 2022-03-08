Garda Commissioner denies gardaí stood idle while truck driver crashed into gates of Russian embassy

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has denied that gardaí stood idle while a truck driver crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

One man was due in court this morning after the truck was reversed into the gates of the embassy on Orwell Road in Dublin.

He was arrested immediately after the event. The Russian embassy spokesman said in a statement afterwards that the incident took place in the presence of garda officers who “stood idle”.

Asked this morning for a reaction to remarks that gardaí had been on site when the incident occured but had been unable to stop it, Commissioner Harris said he did not accept such commentary.

“The individual was immediately arrested, and where there have been other incidents as well, individuals are now in the criminal justice system. We've made detections in all of those instances so to say we were standing idly by is not correct,” he said.

He added that the security arrangements at the Russian embassy are regularly assessed.

“We have a responsibility to protect all the ambassadors and embassies here in Ireland as part of our function as a policing service and so in effect these costs are are met by our overall budget and our responsibility that we have, and so with the security arrangements that the rest numbers say that they will be regularly assessed.”

“Obviously there's a lot of tension, and people are protesting, as they're entitled to do. But it is a time of high emotion and frustration amongst those protesters and what we'd say to them is you are entitled to protest but you must follow the directions of gardai on duty, and obviously you must not commit offenses,” he added.

He was speaking at the opening of the International Women in Policing Conference, a three-day conference being held at Dublin Castle being hosted by An Garda Síochána as part of its centenary commemorations.

More than 200 delegates from Police Services’ in over 60 countries will attend the conference, which coincides with International Women’s Day.

“A lot of the work we've done over the last three to four years is around a culture of the organization and part of that is dealing with sexism very honestly, with the Anti Corruption Unit, but we've also a wide range of welfare supports, and we've also put in place training in terms of leadership and development and on th e behaviours we wish to see within An Garda Sioíchana,” said Commissioner Harris.

“I can't say we're exempt (from sexism), it would be very foolish for me to say that we're exempt from the problems that we see in other policing services. What we have to do is make sure we do not allow it to exist or grow, that we constantly combat it. I don't think that anytime, even looking forward into the future, that we’ll say that we've successfully eradicated sexism or misogynist behaviour. This is something we all must be on guard against,” he added.

Commissioner Harris said women make up 28pc of An Garda Síochana and in the most recent competitions approximately 40pc of the applicants have been women.

“Only yesterday I promoted approximately 30 women to the rank of sergeant. We want to see more women join and we want to see more women from ethnic minorities join as well,” he said.