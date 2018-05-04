Garda charged with sexual assault of minor
A member of an Garda Siochána has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a minor.
At a provincial district court, the Garda - in his 40s - was returned for trial to the Circuit Court where he is charged with the sexual assault of a female in November 2016 contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act.
In court, Investigations Officer with the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), Richard Gomm gave evidence of serving the Book of Evidence on the accused.
Those found guilty of sexual assault in the Circuit Court face a jail term of up to five years on conviction.
A spokesman for GSOC did not wish to comment on any way on the case before the court.
However, he did confirm that in 2017, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) made nine directions for prosecution involving 10 members of the Gardai.
These cases related to criminal damage, theft, careless driving, dangerous driving.
Online Editors