Garda charged with sexual assault of minor

At a provincial district court, the Garda - in his 40s - was returned for trial to the Circuit Court where he is charged with the sexual assault of a female in November 2016 contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act.

In court, Investigations Officer with the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), Richard Gomm gave evidence of serving the Book of Evidence on the accused.

Those found guilty of sexual assault in the Circuit Court face a jail term of up to five years on conviction.