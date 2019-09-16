Gardaí carrying out search in Co Louth forest for woman believed to have been murdered

Gardaí are carrying out searches in a forested area in Co Louth for a suspected murdered woman today.

Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth disappeared in April 2017. She was last seen in the Belfast area.

An Garda Síochána are now assisting the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in their investigation into the suspected murder of Saoirse.

They have commenced a search in a forested area in Omeath, Co. Louth.

The search is being conducted by Detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), supported by the Louth Divisional Search Team, Garda Technical Bureau, specialist Forensic Archaeologist and specialist Cadaver Search dogs.

Investigators from the PSNI are also at the scene.

Gardaí previously assisted the PSNI by carrying out a technical examination of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018.

An Garda Síochána are now asking anyone who has any information in relation to the murder / disappearance of Saoirse Smyth to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Phone line at 1800 666 111 or The Police Service of Northern Ireland at the PSNI incident room Ladas Drive on 101 or 00442890700355.

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

