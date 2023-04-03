Garda ‘Blue Flu’ day of action ‘not off the table’ during Joe Biden visit

Garda bodies are due to hold separate meetings this week amid working time row

A huge security operation will be in place for the US president’s visit and rest days and holidays have been cancelled for the duration. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A garda day of action during the US Presidential visit next week has not been ruled out by members amid a deepening row over rosters.

Two of the country’s biggest garda associations will hold separate meetings this week as they remain at loggerheads with management over plans to introduce new working time arrangements.

Fresh talks last week ended in a deadlock with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris indicating the matter will go before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Delegates from the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), who represent around 2,500 mid-ranking gardaí, will meet at their annual conference in Galway this week.

Rosters will be the main talking point with sources saying delegates will discuss what steps to take next, including a potential day of action, tomorrow. These discussions will take into account the high-profile visit of US President Joe Biden to Ireland next week.

One source said that “nothing is off the table” in relation to any potential day of action during the presidential visit.

However, no decision has yet been made on the matter.

Annual leave and rest days for all members have been cancelled between April 10 and 15, except for in exceptional circumstances. This is to ensure a large garda presence for the security operation which will see Mr Biden travel to Mayo, Louth and Dublin over four days.

He will also visit Northern Ireland during the trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

AGSI members held a day of action last month and said they would not rule out a “Blue Flu”, involving garda members ringing in sick on the same day.

A spokesperson for the AGSI said it had made a number of suggestions last week on how the current impasse on rosters could be resolved, but these were rejected “to their extreme disappointment”.

The central executive committee of the Garda Representative Association, which represents over 11,000 frontline gardaí, will also convene on Wednesday to discuss what course of action it will take.

A GRA insider said its membership was angered after talks reached a “serious impasse” last Friday. Concerns among members over the new proposed working hours include potential loss of income, fatigue, and the impact on work-life balance.

The garda chief, who will address the AGSI conference tomorrow, has previously denied any suggestion that he is trying to “impose” new rosters or that he has rushed the matter to the WRC.

In an internal message last month, he said the matter was referred to the WRC after three years of negotiations, including 13 months under the independent chair of an industrial relations expert.

Speaking ahead of their conference, AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said the mood of the membership was very low.

“Our annual delegate conference is timely as there is a lot to discuss including what and how members will react to the updates on this dispute, and to engage and listen to members on what forms of industrial action they may wish to take.

“AGSI have also raised serious concerns with the internal consultation process and will be seeking the formal withdrawal of the recent Directive on Gender Identity in the Workplace, owing to the lack of consultation and awareness and especially in light of the recent comments by the Garda Commissioner that the mis-gendering of a person could lead to discipline.”