Gardaí are treating as a tragedy the death of an 88-year-old woman who was found lying in a critical condition in a stream by the side of a busy Cork road.

Gardaí are treating as a tragedy the death of an 88-year-old woman who was found lying in a critical condition in a stream by the side of a busy Cork road.

Gardaí believe woman (88) fell into stream by side of road

It is feared the woman may have tripped and fallen into the stream by the roadside at Rylane, in mid-Cork, after becoming disorientated and confused in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The woman was discovered lying unconscious by the side of the road at Annagannihy Bridge, outside Macroom, shortly after 6.40am.

She was spotted by a passing motorist, who was shocked to see what he thought was an arm and hand extending out from undergrowth by the side of a ditch and stream.

The man stopped, discovered the elderly woman lying in the stream in a semi-conscious state and alerted gardaí and paramedics.

The woman was immediately rushed to Cork University Hospital.

However, she tragically died several hours after being admitted.

Irish Independent