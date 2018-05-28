Gardaí believe Cameron Reilly (18) 'strangled in front of youths'

Gardaí are investigating if a young person known to Cameron Reilly murdered the teenager in front of a number of youths.

The body of the 18-year-old was found in a field near Dunleer, Co Louth, at around 8.30am on Saturday.

The teenager had been socialising with up to 20 young males and females in the field near the Rivervale area in the hours before his murder. A senior source last night said gardaí were appealing for the people who were with Cameron before his murder to come forward.



"At this stage, it appears that a row occurred which led to his death, but the motive has not yet been established. "Gardaí believe a number of people may have been present when Cameron was murdered, and would urge them to come forward," the source told Independent.ie.

Gardaí are investigating if he was killed by a person known to him, and if a number of young people may have been present when the killing occurred. No arrests have yet been made, but gardaí have spoken to a number of Cameron's friends to gather information on his movements prior to his killing.

The entrance to the field where the body of Cameron Reilly was found. Picture: Caroline Quinn

A missing mobile phone, which belonged to Cameron, is also being searched for and may prove crucial to the investigation. Last night, investigators appealed for people in the locality to check their bins, as the phone may have been dumped by the killer. Inspector John O'Flaherty said: "We are particularly appealing for assistance from the public to locate Cameron's phone, an Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) with a green hard back cover, grey in colour.

Gardaí – who have asked the public for help in finding his missing phone – search the area. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

"We would ask home and business owners in Dunleer to check their property, including wheelie bins and waste skips. We would also ask anyone offered a phone for sale as described to contact us."

In a heart-breaking Facebook post, Cameron's mother Tracy Glass thanked the local community and paid tribute to her son.

"Thank you to each and everyone of you, our hearts are broken in a million pieces. My beautiful son love u to the moon and back," Ms Glass wrote. A post-mortem examination, carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan, confirmed Cameron died in "violent circumstances".

A source told Independent.ie the cause of death had been established as strangulation. CCTV footage from a local takeaway, not far from where the teenager's body was discovered, shows his last known movements.

Cameron was in Enzio's takeaway and pizzeria in Dunleer at around 12.30am on Saturday. "He was in here with a group of friends, young men and women around his own age, but everything seemed normal," said one staff member. "Cameron would be in here quite often with his friends. He was a quiet type of guy and never any trouble. It's hard to believe what happened. We were all shocked when the gardaí came in to take away the CCTV footage," he added. It is believed the footage showed Cameron walking in the direction of his grandparents' house in the Beechwood estate, just off the Ardee Road, but he never arrived.

The field where the young Dundalk Institute of Technology student's body was found is beyond the entrance to the estate. Local parish priest Fr Michael Murtagh said he had known Cameron for 12 years through national and secondary school and was a "delightful kid to watch growing up". "Because he lived locally, I would have met him almost daily in the park," Fr Murtagh said.

"He was a very shy, quiet, respectful kid, always out playing with lots of friends. "His family are very quiet, and are a family who set very high standards for themselves, and Cameron is not the kind of young man who you would expect to get into any trouble. "He would be in the green area between where I live and the church. He would greet you, smile at you with a very shy kind of smile."

