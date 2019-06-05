Gardaí are trying to fight seven different crime gangs between two west Dublin suburbs which have seen a spate of serious shootings and attacks.

Gardaí battling seven gangs after surge in gun murders in capital

Around 100 criminals are linked with the gangs operating between Blanchardstown and Finglas with gardaí investigating at least three ongoing feuds, the Irish Independent has learnt.

In the most recent incident, a 44-year-old man was lucky to survive after being shot twice outside the Lidl supermarket on the Blakestown Road.

Two men murdered last month, Sean Little (22) and Hamid Sanambar (41), were also linked to one of the area's main crime gangs.

However, their killings are not believed to be directly connected to feuding in either suburb.

One crime group is made up of more than 20 main players, while other smaller gangs have as little as five close associates.

In addition to the large number of criminals operating in that area of the capital, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan yesterday revealed around 100 people are also involved in serious crime in the Coolock area.

While gardaí in Blanchardstown and Finglas have had a number of successes in recent months, local units are also said to have been hampered with resource issues - including the use of rental cars.

One prolific crime gang in the Finglas area, who have links to the Kinahan cartel, are led by a 26-year-old known as 'Mr Flashy'.

The mob is mainly made up of more than 20 local criminals, which included Sean Little and Hamid Sanambar prior to their murders.

They have been involved in a number of local disputes and have been providing support to a separate gang led by former associates of the Westies.

That gang, led by a 37-year-old, have been involved in the Corduff feud with a local drugs gang, led by two brothers in their early 20s. Close to 40 people have been linked to either side of the violence.

Several gun attacks, some being treated as an attempt to murder, have been carried out recently.

On April 2, a 22-year-old was shot at as he walked outside a secondary school in Blanchardstown. He was lucky to escape without injury.

Then on May 21, a 23-year-old man had a miraculous escape after being shot at a number of times in Mulhuddart.

A completely separate criminal dispute is believed to have led to the murder of Eric Fowler (34) last December.

The father-of-two was shot dead at his home in Blakestown Cottages three days before Christmas and detectives suspect a €50,000 cash theft may have been the motive for his murder.

Gardaí have been probing if Lee Boylan (24) and his father Noel 'Seanie' Boylan (44), injured in separate gun attacks in recent months, were targeted by associates of Fowler.

Eric Fowler himself was aligned to a very small group of criminals with wider links to a Traveller gang in west Dublin.

Another gang dispute which has been relatively quiet in recent months involved the Finglas 'Mr Flashy' mob and associates of jailed criminal David 'Sos' Mulvey (36).

Mulvey, whose mob consists of around six core associates, received a 30-month jail sentence after a mass brawl at a pub which escalated the dispute between both gangs.

Another smaller crime group in the area is led by a close associate of Shane Fowler (32), who was killed after his motorcycle smashed into a pole on Dunsink Park, Finglas, in May of last year. The group are based in Finglas and were recently targeted in a heroin and cash raid.

