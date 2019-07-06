Gardaí battled to save life of girl (2) found with head injuries inside apartment

Gardaí battled to save the life of a two-year-old girl who was found in an apartment in Co Cork with serious head injuries.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene after neighbours reported a disturbance inside an apartment at the Elderwood complex on Boreenmanna Road at 5.18am yesterday.

The Irish Independent understands that two officers found the toddler critically injured upon arrival. It's understood she suffered from suspected fractures, multiple bruising and cuts. There was also a considerable amount of blood at the scene.

The officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived in an attempt to save the two-year-old's life.

She was rushed to Cork University Hospital, but pronounced dead several hours later.

Gardaí have now launched a full investigation into the circumstances around the child's death and issued an appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

The toddler lived in the apartment with her father and his partner, who is not the child's mother.

The complex was sealed off yesterday to allow Garda forensic experts to conduct a technical examination inside the second-storey apartment. Another apartment nearby was also inspected and remained cordoned off throughout the day.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster conducted a post-mortem examination on the child's body after carrying out a preliminary examination of the scene. Its results will determine the course of the investigation, according to gardaí.

Gardaí carried out door-to-door enquiries in the Elderwood complex yesterday afternoon and also established an incident room at Anglesea Street garda station. No arrests have been made at this time.

A number of neighbours said they were woken up in the early hours of yesterday morning by a commotion coming from the second-floor apartment.

"My daughter came running into me at around 3am because there was a lot of shouting and banging coming from upstairs," one resident said.

"The noise continued on and off for about two hours, which made me very concerned. I was thankful when I saw gardaí arrive.

"When I found out that a little girl had died I was so upset and shocked."

Another resident told the Irish Independent the locality had experienced several tragedies in recent years.

"Not too long ago, a young boy who lived in these apartments lost his life and before that another child died following a car accident.

"We're all so shocked that this young girl has lost her life in this way, but I'm sure our small community will offer their love and support to her family," he said.

According to Councillor Des Cahill, the local community has been rocked by yesterday morning's events.

"People are deeply shocked and upset regarding the circumstances, it's just awful," Cllr Cahill told the Irish Independent.

"All I can really say is that my sincere thoughts and prayers go to this young girl's family."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the complex between 4pm on Thursday and 6am yesterday to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Anglesea Street garda station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

